Anderson scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Anderson missed the previous six games due to an upper-body injury. His goal Tuesday opened the scoring at 8:14 of the first period. The 31-year-old winger has 14 points (10 goals, four assists) over 41 contests, and he's earned three of those points while shorthanded. He's also accumulated 54 shots on net, 38 PIM, 76 hits and 28 blocked shots while mostly playing on the third line.