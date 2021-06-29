Anderson provided eight hits, two shots and one block in Monday night's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 1.

The Habs laid down the body in Game 1, with the team notching 58 hits in the contest and eight coming from Anderson. The 27-year-old has had a less than stellar postseason with just four points in 18 games but has provided 76 hits and 39 shots during that same stretch. Anderson and the Habs will need to provide more offense in Game 2 Wednesday night when they look to even the series against the Bolts.