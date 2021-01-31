Anderson tested negative for COVID-19 after leaving Saturday's game against the Flames with flu-like symptoms, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Anderson will be tested again Sunday. His first order of business is to get healthy, but as long as the 26-year-old continues to test negative for COVID-19, he should be back in the lineup once he feels 100 percent. The Canadiens' next scheduled game in Monday against the Canucks.