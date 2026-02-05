Anderson scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Jets.

The rugged winger gave the Habs a 2-1 lead early in the second period by tipping home a point shot by Jayden Struble. The GWG was Anderson's first of the season, and the three-point performance was also a season best. He heads into the Olympic break with 12 goals, 20 points, 95 hits, 63 shots on net, 44 PIM, 30 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 51 games.