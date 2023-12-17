Anderson scored twice Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders.

He scored both in the second period. Anderson pushed the score to 2-0 at the mid-point of the frame when he spun around and scored on a screen after a point shot hit him and fell at his feet. Anderson drove the net in the last minute of the period and slid a backhand between Semyon Varlamov's legs. The winger has scuffled this season, and he has just seven points (three goals, four assists) in 30 contests. Anderson's shooting percentage is an abysmal 4..3, which is less than half of his career mark of 10.9. Puck luck hasn't been on his side, but at some point, every run of bad luck will revert to the mean. Maybe this is the moment that starts.