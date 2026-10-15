Anderson scored twice on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Anderson has three goals over his last two games. The winger is clicking well with Alex Newhook and Chris Kreider on the second line, allowing Montreal to keep its best top line together. Anderson is up to four goals, two assists, 15 shots on net, 15 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating across seven appearances this season. He's twice reached the 20-goal mark in his career, and that's a level that's not out of the question this year if he continues to play in the Canadiens' top six.