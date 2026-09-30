Anderson had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over Toronto on Tuesday.

Anderson has a long history of putting up great performances against the Leafs, and he continued that Tuesday night. His goal was typical Anderson -- he deflected a point shot and then swatted his own rebound out of the air from the top of the crease. He doesn't put up much offense, but he is fresh off 90 PIM and 129 hits in 72 regular-season games in 2025-26 (14 goals, nine assists). Anderson's value comes in deep banger leagues. Leave him on the wire otherwise... unless he's playing the Leafs.