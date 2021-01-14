Anderson scored two goals in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

He fired pucks past Frederik Andersen late in the first period and early in the third, and in one night Anderson doubled his goal haul from 26 games last season with Columbus. The 26-year-old winger has had some trouble avoiding injuries in his career, but on a line with Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin, Anderson could prove to be very productive when he's healthy.