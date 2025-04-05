Anderson (personal) won't play against Philadelphia on Saturday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Anderson will miss at least one game because his wife is due to give birth to their first child. He has accounted for 14 goals, 25 points, 101 shots on net, 160 hits and 82 PIM in 75 appearances this season. Oliver Kapanen will replace Anderson in Saturday's lineup.
More News
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Scores opening goal Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Tallies goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Tallies goal Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Traveling with team•
-
Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Will face Sharks•