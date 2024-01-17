Anderson (lower body) will not be available Wednesday against New Jersey, per the NHL's media site.
Anderson will miss his third consecutive game Wednesday, though he could return during Montreal's three-game road trip. The Canadiens will be back in action Thursday in Ottawa.
