Anderson will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety on Sunday for boarding Vegas' Alex Pietrangelo.
Anderson was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct Saturday at the 10:08 mark of the third period. It appears as though he will be disciplined further for hitting Pietrangelo from behind in front of the Vegas bench.
