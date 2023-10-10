Anderson will work the right wing of Montreal's top line when the season begins Wednesday in Toronto, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis auditioned several players for the primo gig to skate with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield but eventually settled on Anderson. The coach was pleased with what he saw in Anderson, who scored a goal in each of the three preseason games he played. This trio played together at times last season, but St. Louis never settled on a permanent third forward for the first line.