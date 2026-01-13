Anderson (upper body) will be on the ice for warmups before a decision is made regarding his availability against Washington on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Anderson has been on the shelf for the Habs' lineup since Jan. 1 versus the Hurricanes, a stretch of six games on the sidelines. If Anderson does return to action, it will likely be in a bottom-six role that could see Sammy Blais or Owen Beck dropped from the lineup as a healthy scratch.