Anderson scored a goal and assisted on another to go along with three hits and four shots over 13:42 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.

Anderson set up Brendan Gallagher for the game's first goal then scored the game winner with under four minutes left. His first try in close was stopped by Eric Comrie, but he circled back to the high slot where David Savard set him up for a bomb that was redirected above the goalie's left shoulder. It was Anderson's first two-point game this season and third goal, all of which have come in Montreal victories.