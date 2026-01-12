default-cbs-image
Anderson (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Canucks.

Anderson resumed skating Sunday, but he'll be unavailable for a sixth consecutive game Monday. He remains day-to-day for now, and head coach Martin St. Louis indicated Monday that Anderson is a possibility for Tuesday's game against Washington, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports. Owen Beck will remain in the lineup for Monday's matchup against Vancouver.

