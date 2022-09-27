Anderson (upper body) has not been seen skating yet, indicating a more serious injury than his day-to-day classification would indicate, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca on Tuesday.

The fact that Anderson hasn't been seen on the ice doesn't bode well for him being available for the upcoming preseason matchups with Toronto and Winnipeg on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Until the Habs provide more clarity, fantasy players will have to take his day-to-day tag at face value but may want to prepare for the 28-year-old winger to be unavailable for Opening Night.