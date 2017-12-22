Canadiens' Josh Brook: Averaging point per game
Brook (wrist) is back to 100 percent and scoring at a point-per-game rate through his first eight games.
Brook -- who was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft -- missed the start of the 2017-18 campaign after undergoing wrist surgery in September. If he can continue to produce at this level, the blueliner won't be long for the junior ranks.
