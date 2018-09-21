Canadiens' Josh Brook: Garners three-year ELC
Brook signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Friday.
Known as a fiery competitor from the blue line, Brook managed to put up three goals, 29 assists and an immaculate plus-48 rating over 45 games for the WHL's Warriors last season. He wasn't quite as dominant during the playoffs at junior, adding six points over 14 contests, but it's abundantly clear that Montreal's second-round (56th overall) pick from the 2017 draft is a proficient two-way skater.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...