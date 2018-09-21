Brook signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Friday.

Known as a fiery competitor from the blue line, Brook managed to put up three goals, 29 assists and an immaculate plus-48 rating over 45 games for the WHL's Warriors last season. He wasn't quite as dominant during the playoffs at junior, adding six points over 14 contests, but it's abundantly clear that Montreal's second-round (56th overall) pick from the 2017 draft is a proficient two-way skater.