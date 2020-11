The Canadiens have loaned Brook to Krefeld Pinguine of Germany's DEL for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Brook spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Laval, picking up 13 points and 43 PIM in 60 contests. The 2017 second-round pick will return to North America ahead of next season's training camp, but he isn't expected to have a major role with the Canadiens in 2020-21.