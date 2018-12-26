Brook will skate for Team Canada at the IIHF Under-20 Championship that kicks off in British Columbia on Wednesday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Brook, a second-round draft pick by Montreal in 2017, is an offensive-minded defenseman who fits the current mold in the NHL. The 6-foot-1, 192-pounder, has nine goals and 24 assists in 25 games for Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League.