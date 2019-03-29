Canadiens' Josh Brook: Reassigned to AHL Laval
Brook was reassigned from WHL Moose Jaw to AHL Laval on Friday.
Brook and the Warriors were swept in four games by the Saskatoon Blades in the first round of the WHL playoffs. Laval is a .500 team and almost certain to miss the AHL postseason, but Brook will get some valuable professional experience the rest of the way. The 2017 second-round selection (56th overall) posted 16 goals and 75 points in 59 games for Moose Jaw this season. Brook has quickly developed into the best defensive prospect in the Montreal system.
