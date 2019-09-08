Canadiens' Josh Brook: Rough start in rookie game
Brook was minus-3 in a 4-2 loss to the Ottawa's rookies Saturday.
Brook is a defenseman to watch at Montreal's rookie camp after he led all WHL blueliners in scoring with 16-59-75 and was plus-25 for the Moose Jaw Warriors in 2018-19. In theory, he's challenging for a spot on Montreal's blue line, but the 2017 second-round draft pick (56th overall) is a long shot to make the NHL roster. He also played seven games for AHL Laval last season, picking up one assist and was minus-2.
