Brook missed the start of training camp Monday after being deemed "unable to practice" per John Lu of TSN.ca.

Brook was a long shot to ever get into the lineup for the Habs this season, so his potential absence shouldn't affect the majority of fantasy players. The 21-year-old defenseman notched 13 points in 60 games with AHL Laval this year, his first full season as a professional, and will likely need to spend at least another year developing in the minors.