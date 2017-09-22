Play

Brook underwent wrist surgery Friday and is expected to be sidelined for three months.

Brooks, a 2017 second-round pick, is only 18-years-old, so he's likely still a few seasons away from making his debut with the big club. Once healthy, the 6-foot-1 blueliner will probably be returned to his WHL club.

