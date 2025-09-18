The Canadiens announced Thursday that Jacobs is rehabbing a small injury, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Jacobs hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2019-20 season, and his ailment to begin training camp this year could hinder his chance of earning a spot on the Canadiens' Opening Night roster. He made 26 appearances with AHL Laval last season and recorded a goal, four assists and 14 PIM. If he's left off the Canadiens' roster to begin the regular season, he'll likely head back to the minors.