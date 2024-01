Roy was recalled from AHL Laval on Friday.

Roy was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and his stock continues to soar. The 20-year-old has 12 goals and 30 points through 35 games as a rookie as an AHL rookie this year. Over his final two QMJHL seasons, he racked up 97 goals and 218 points in 121 games. Roy could make his NHL debut as early as Saturday against the Oilers.