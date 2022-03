Roy agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Wednesday.

Roy was selected by the Habs in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft and has now put pen to paper on his ELC. The 18-year-old still has eligibility to continue playing in juniors, so he may spend another year or two playing for QMJHL Sherbrooke, though his 92-point 2021-22 campaign could convince Montreal otherwise.