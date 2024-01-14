Roy blocked three shots over 13:03 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Roy made his NHL debut after being promoted from AHL Laval on Friday. He entered the lineup for the unavailable Josh Anderson (lower body) and mostly skated on a line with Sean Monahan and Joel Armia. He also played on the second-unit power play. A scoring machine in junior hockey -- 97 goals over 121 games the previous two seasons -- Roy had 12 goals and 18 assists over 34 games as an AHL rookie. It's unclear if Roy will remain up with the team when Anderson returns.