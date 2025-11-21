site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canadiens' Joshua Roy: Returned to minors
RotoWire Staff
Roy was reassigned to AHL Laval on Friday.
Roy has no points, two PIM and six hits in three outings with Montreal this season. Florian Xhekaj has been summoned from AHL Laval in a corresponding move.
