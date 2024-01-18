Roy scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over New Jersey. He also had a block and a hit over 12:32 of ice time.

The 20-year-old Roy potted his first NHL goal in his third NHL game. Montreal took advantage of the Devils' botched line change, as Roy finished on a 2-on-1 break with linemate Sean Monahan. The rookie is filling in for Josh Anderson (lower body), but the scoring-starved Canadiens may find room for Roy once the veteran is ready. Roy was a productive scorer at the junior level and during his rookie season in the AHL.