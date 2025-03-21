Roy scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Roy picked up his first goal and point in nine NHL appearances this season, scoring at 11:58 of the first period. The 21-year-old has played in five straight contests with the Canadiens, and it looks like they're interested in giving him a longer look even while the team contends for a playoff spot. Roy has been listed on the second line but tends to see limited minutes -- he's averaging just 11:14 of ice time per game while adding 11 shots on net and a minus-4 rating.