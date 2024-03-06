Roy scored a goal on one shot and had two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.

Roy stole a puck in the neutral zone and beat Jusue Saros with a laser to the short side for the game-tying goal that set up overtime. The tally snapped a 13-game scoring drought for Roy, who has two goals and five assists over 17 games since being called up from AHL Laval. The winger has bounced around the middle six but lately has taken up residence on the second line and as part of the second-unit power play.