Canadiens' Joshua Roy: Sent to AHL
RotoWire Staff
Roy was assigned to AHL Laval on Monday.
Roy hasn't earned a point in three NHL appearances this season while posting two shots on goal and six hits. He has supplied four goals and three assists in 10 minor-league outings this campaign.
