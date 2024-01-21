Roy had an assist and one shot on net over 11:43 of ice time in Saturday's 9-4 loss to Boston.

Roy lead a break and delivered a well-placed feed for Joel Armia's first-period tally. It was the second point in the last three games for Roy, who scored his first NHL goal in Wednesday's win over the Devils. He was called up from AHL Laval a week ago and could stay with the parent club, which sits outside playoff positioning. If Montreal trades veterans while continuing a rebuild process that began in earnest in 2022-23, it's easy to see Roy maintaining an regular spot on the roster.