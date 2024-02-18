Roy had an assist, two blocks and one hit over 12:42 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Washington.

Roy and fellow third-line winger Joel Armia were part of a rush that led to Montreal's first goal, scored by defenseman Arber Xhekaj. It was the first point since Roy in four games since being called up from AHL Laval on Feb. 10. The 20-year-old native of Quebec had a goal and an assist during an earlier six-game stint with the parent club. Roy was promoted due to the lower-body injury suffered by Rafael Harvey-Pinard, who is out until at least mid-March.