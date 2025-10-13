Roy scored two goals in AHL Laval's 5-2 win over Manitoba on Sunday.

Roy didn't hang around the Canadiens' camp as long as expected this fall, getting reassigned in late September. The 22-year-old will need to get himself back on track before he gets left behind as the big club works to integrate other prospects. Roy put up 35 points in 47 AHL regular-season games as well as two goals in 12 NHL outings with Montreal last year. He's already produced three goals through the first two minor-league contests this season.