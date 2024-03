Roy is dealing with an upper-body injury that will keep him out 4-6 weeks.

Given the Canadiens' last game is April 16, there's a decent chance Roy's campaign is over, but the team's update did not rule him out for the year. If he is unable to suit up again, he'll finish with nine points in 23 outings this season, which would allow the 20-year-old to retain rookie status in 2024-25.