Roy picked up two assists in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

It's the first career multi-point performance for the 20-year-old rookie, who helped set up tallies by Arber Xkekaj in the first period and Jayden Struble in the second. Roy, a fifth-round pick in the 2021 Draft, looks like he could be a real asset for the Habs -- after producing 13 goals and 32 points in 40 games for AHL Laval to begin the season, he's collected a goal and five points in his last nine NHL contests and has worked his way onto the second power-play unit.