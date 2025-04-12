Slafkovsky notched an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

This ended a three-game dry spell for Slafkovsky, his longest drought since before the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 21-year-old winger's late surge has him up to 49 points over 76 outings, one point shy of matching his total from last season. He's added 189 hits, 58 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-1 rating this year. Slafkovsky is positioning himself as a power forward for years to come.