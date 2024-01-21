Slafkovsky had a power-play assist, two shots and four hits over 20:06 of ice time in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Bruins.

Slafkovsky logged the secondary helper on Cole Caufield's tally that gave Montreal a 1-0 lead. It was the third point in the last four games for Slafkovsky. The 19-year-old does not look out of place on Montreal's top line and power-play unit. His 11 points over the last 17 games is a hopeful sign that a measured development process has worked.