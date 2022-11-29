Slafkovsky was at Monday's practice after briefly leaving Friday's game following a hard hit, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Slafkovsky was forced to leave the bench Friday before returning. He did not get on the ice after returning to the bench. He apparently cleared the NHL's concussion protocol, although the hit looked high on the body but not to the head. Given his presence at practice Monday, Slafkovsky is expected to play Tuesday against the Sharks.