Slafkovsky had an assist, one shot one goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 10:20 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Columbus.
Slafkovsky had a hand in Arber Xhekaj's third-period, game-tying goal. It was the rookie's second assist of the season, both coming in the last four contests. After one game on the second line, Slafkovsky was back on the familiar fourth line, but he remained part of the power play.
