Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal, had four shots on net and delivered one hit over 18:06 of ice time in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Slafkovsky scoring his first goal in 11 games is one positive to take away from a rough night for the Canadiens, who lost in regulation for the second straight game to a team that played the previous night while Montreal rested. With the 19-year-old forward's play slipping, head coach Martin St. Louis could have demoted Slafkovsky to a lower line or scratched him, but the coach opted for a promotion to the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. The decision looks like a good one, as Slafkovsky had a season-high SOG and a couple of subtle puck-touches that led to scoring chances, including one on his power-play strike.