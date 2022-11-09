Slafkovsky was assessed a five-minute boarding penalty and game misconduct during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings and could face further punishment, Erik Leijon of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Slafkovsky sent Matt Luff into the boards with about five minutes left in the third period, and the Red Wing immediately left the ice. The hit was similar to the one teammate Josh Anderson delivered to Vegas' Alex Pietrangelo on Saturday, which cost him two games.