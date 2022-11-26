Slafkovsky briefly left Friday's 3-2 shootout win over Chicago in the third period after taking a hit from Jason Dickinson, but he eventually returned to the bench, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The hit was high on the body, and no penalty was called. Slafkovsky returned to the bench with about a minute remaining in regulation but did take a shift. The Canadiens have three days off before next playing Tuesday at home against the Sharks, which gives the rookie ample time to recover.