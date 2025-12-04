Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal on three shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Jets.

Slafkovsky has scored in consecutive outings and has three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. His strong play of late has helped him retake a spot on the Canadiens' top line at even strength. The 21-year-old winger is at nine goals, 15 points, 53 shots on net, 48 hits, 23 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 26 contests.