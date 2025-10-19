Slafkovsky scored a goal and recorded three hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Slafkovsky notched his second goal of the campaign at the 1:33 mark of the first period with a snap shot from point-blank range after an impressive effort from Cole Caufield. Slafkovsky hasn't done much in terms of fantasy since he's tallied only two goals and 13 shots through six appearances. However, he should continue to find opportunities to produce as a top-six forward and a member of the power-play unit.