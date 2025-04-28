Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal and went minus-3 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals in Game 4.

Slafkovsky has scored in back-to-back contests on home ice after coming up empty in the first two games of the series. The winger has added 15 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-2 rating over four playoff contests. He's on the top line and first power-play unit, so he'll be a key factor in Wednesday's Game 5 in Washington as the Canadiens try to keep their season alive.