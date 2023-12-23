Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist in Montreal's 5-2 win over Chicago on Friday.

Slafkovsky earned his second straight multi-point game, bringing him up to four goals and 12 points in 33 contests this season. The 19-year-old sophomore has tremendous potential, so his current hot streak is a mere taste of what the future might have him store for him. As far as the 2023-24 campaign is concerned, though, Slafkovsky is likely to be an inconsistent offensive contributor and isn't a sure bet to even reach the 30-point mark.