Slafkovsky recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

Slafkovsky went pointless in the 3-2 win over the Panthers on Dec. 30, but that's the only game in his last six outings in which he hasn't been able to crack the scoresheet while posting four multi-point efforts in that stretch. Slafkovsky has been on a tear in recent weeks and has notched 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 16 games since the beginning of December.